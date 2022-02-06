MeT forecasts wet spell today

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain, snow in J&K on Monday. "Weather is likely to remain inclement with light rain/snow during the next 24 hours," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 2.8, Pahalgam minus 3.7 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures on Sunday.