MeT issues weather alert, forecasts moderate to heavy snowfall till Jan 9

Srinagar: Meteorological Department Srinagar on Monday issued an advisory for both Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Air and surface transport were likely to get hit due to the snowfall likely to occur from Tuesday.
The advisory read, “Two Successive Western Disturbances most likely to affect the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and adjoining areas from 3rd January (late night) to 9th January (forenoon), 2022."
It added, "Under the influence of these weather systems, widespread moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Main activity of this system will be the occurrence of moderate to heavy rain/snow, most likely during 5th and 8th January and gradual decrease thereafter.”
Heavy rain and snow was expected over higher reaches of Kashmir and Jammu.
"The system is likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division (from Bhaderwah to Banihal), upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla and Kupwara , and Drass subdivision of Ladakh UT," it added further. While snow avalanches and landslides were expected , MeT also warned of disruption in air and surface traffic.
"This may lead to disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu- Srinagar National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway (Zojila Pass), Leh-Manali Highway, Mughal Road, and Sadhna pass. Chances of snow avalanches and landslides in vulnerable areas. Disruption of power supply in hilly areas,” read the advisory. “People in snowbound areas are to avoid venturing into sloppy areas during heavy snow. People are also advised to maintain proper ventilation,” the advisory further read.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu has issued weather advisory from January 3 to 9, 2022 and control rooms have also been set-up for prompt response to the calls by the public.
Quoting weather advisory of Indian Metrological Department, Government of India, the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has issued communication about two successive western disturbances likely to affect the Jammu division from January 3, 2022 (late night) to January 9th, 2022, (Forenoon).
“There will be a moderate to heavy rain/snow most likely during 6th and 8th January, 2022 especially at the upper reaches of Jammu division,” reads the advisory to the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, and Samba districts.
The district administrations have been directed to activate all winter preparedness control rooms in the districts and to ensure all the field staff of the various concerned departments are kept in a state of vigil and readiness.
“All officers/officials should be directed not to leave their headquarters/place of posting without the approval of the concerned Deputy Commissioners,” the advisory reads.
It further states that “DEOC/Incident report at 11 am and 7 pm should be sent to the office of Chief Secretary, J&K, Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Secretary to the Government, (DMRRR), and also to this office, every day during this period without fail.” Meanwhile, various key line departments have set up control rooms to receive calls for prompt action.
( With inputs from Syed Amjad Shah in Jammu)