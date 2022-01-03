MeT issues weather alert, forecasts moderate to heavy snowfall till Jan 9

It added, "Under the influence of these weather systems, widespread moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Main activity of this system will be the occurrence of moderate to heavy rain/snow, most likely during 5th and 8th January and gradual decrease thereafter.”

Heavy rain and snow was expected over higher reaches of Kashmir and Jammu.

"The system is likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division (from Bhaderwah to Banihal), upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla and Kupwara , and Drass subdivision of Ladakh UT," it added further. While snow avalanches and landslides were expected , MeT also warned of disruption in air and surface traffic.