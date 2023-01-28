MeT ISSUES YELLOW WARNING | ‘Heavy snowfall likely on Monday’

Srinagar: While night temperatures showed a little improvement across J&K, the Meteorological Department Saturday issued a yellow warning for heavy snowfall in J&K on January 30.

“During the next 24 hours there are likely chances of light snow and rain at scattered places in the next 24 hours,” the MeT officials said here adding that a fresh Western Disturbance was likely to impact J&K during the night.

“A Western Disturbance is hitting J&K and under the influence of this particular system, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and snowfall of light to moderate intensity has been forecast on January 29 and 30),” they said.

On January 30, the MeT officials forecasted widespread moderate snow and rain in Jammu with “heavy” snowfall in Pirpanjal, south Kashmir, and Doda-Kistawar (more than 75 percent chances)