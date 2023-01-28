MeT ISSUES YELLOW WARNING | ‘Heavy snowfall likely on Monday’

Srinagar: While night temperatures showed a little improvement across J&K, the Meteorological Department Saturday issued a yellow warning for heavy snowfall in J&K on January 30.
“During the next 24 hours there are likely chances of light snow and rain at scattered places in the next 24 hours,” the MeT officials said here adding that a fresh Western Disturbance was likely to impact J&K during the night.
“A Western Disturbance is hitting J&K and under the influence of this particular system, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and snowfall of light to moderate intensity has been forecast on January 29 and 30),” they said.
On January 30, the MeT officials forecasted widespread moderate snow and rain in Jammu with “heavy” snowfall in Pirpanjal, south Kashmir, and Doda-Kistawar (more than 75 percent chances)
In view of the prediction, the MeT has issued yellow warning.
There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow meanings the situation needs to be watched, orange means the government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red means action is needed to be taken by the agencies.
“The weather system may cause snow avalanches in the areas prone to them. It may likely affect surface and air transportation on Monday,” the officials said.” Power supply may also get affected.”
They have advised people not to venture out in avalanche prone areas, unless there is an emergency. “Passengers are advised to travel after confirmation of road status from concerned traffic police,” the officials said.
TEMPRATURES
Srinagar recorded a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius against 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and above normal by 2.7 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius against minus 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius against minus 4.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius against minus 0.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
Gulmarg ski-resort recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius against minus 8.6 degrees Celsius and 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal. In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and 0.1 degree Celsius below normal.
Jammu recorded a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius against 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 13.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil recorded minus 14.8 degrees Celsius.