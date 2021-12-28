MeT predicts dry weather till Friday

Srinagar: As the higher reaches received fresh snowfall between Sunday and Monday, mercury nosedived in parts of Kashmir, with Gulmarg being coldest at minus 9.4 degrees Celsius, while as per Meteorological Department's weather bulletin, dry weather was expected across Jammu and Kashmir till December 31.
The ski-resort of Gulmarg, which remained under half a foot of snow, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius against normal temperature of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. It was 3.4 degrees lower than the previous night's temperature. Pahalgam recorded minus 7.9 degrees Celsius.
The temperature remained 2.7 degrees below the average. Intense cold gripped Ladakh as a sharp fall in minimum temperature was observed.
Drass shivered at minus 17.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Leh and Kargil at minus 14 and 11.6 degrees Celsius respectively.
Srinagar city recorded a low temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees above the normal.
Qazigund, Kokernag and Kupwara recorded minimum temperatures of minus 0.4, minus 2.5 and minus 1.0 degrees Celsius respectively.