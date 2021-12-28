MeT predicts dry weather till Friday

The ski-resort of Gulmarg, which remained under half a foot of snow, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius against normal temperature of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. It was 3.4 degrees lower than the previous night's temperature. Pahalgam recorded minus 7.9 degrees Celsius.

The temperature remained 2.7 degrees below the average. Intense cold gripped Ladakh as a sharp fall in minimum temperature was observed.