MeT predicts heavy rains, snowfall in J&K parts on Saturday

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted another spell of "higher intensity" wet weather in Kashmir between October 23 and 25, with heavy rains and snowfall forecast issued for Saturday.
In a weather advisory issued here on Tuesday, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said the wet spell is likely to persist between October 23 and 25 with heavy rains, snowfall expected at several places of Kashmir on October 23, Saturday.
“A fresh spell of widespread moderate rain/snow is most likely during 23rd forenoon to 25th,” Lotus said
However, Lotus said heavy rains, snow are “very likely” at many places of J&K mainly on October 23.
Lotus said the inclement weather may cause “damage to orchards and lead to a temporary disruption of major highways on hilly areas due to accumulation of snow and low temperatures”.
However, Lotus said the forecast was “based on today's conditions and may change in terms of intensity and timing but a spell of rain will occur,” Lotus added.
Meanwhile, mainly dry weather was witnessed in Kashmir on Tuesday with some upper reaches having received a spell of light rainfall. Heavy fog engulfed parts of Srinagar on early Tuesday morning but sun greeted the summer capital later in the day as it recorded 21.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, said MeT data.
Gulmarg was the coldest recorded station in Kashmir as per MeT data and recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The ski-resort on Monday night recorded 2 degrees Celsius which was 0.9 degrees Celsius below normal, MeT data said.