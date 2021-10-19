MeT predicts heavy rains, snowfall in J&K parts on Saturday

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted another spell of "higher intensity" wet weather in Kashmir between October 23 and 25, with heavy rains and snowfall forecast issued for Saturday.

In a weather advisory issued here on Tuesday, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said the wet spell is likely to persist between October 23 and 25 with heavy rains, snowfall expected at several places of Kashmir on October 23, Saturday.

“A fresh spell of widespread moderate rain/snow is most likely during 23rd forenoon to 25th,” Lotus said

However, Lotus said heavy rains, snow are “very likely” at many places of J&K mainly on October 23.