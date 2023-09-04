MeT predicts hot, dry weather for next 2 weeks in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) Monday predicted hot and dry weather for next two weeks in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and issued an advisory stating that the weather was favourable for harvesting crops, going on expeditions and indulging in outdoor activities.

“Hot and dry weather is very likely for the next two weeks in J&K and Ladakh. Deficit rainfall is very likely to continue at least till mid September amid weak monsoon conditions,” Director MeT Sonam Lotus wrote on X.

Lotus also issued an advisory on X stating, “Weather is favourable for harvesting of crops, expeditions, and other outdoor activities.” The MeT said that on September 5, the forecast indicated that the weather would be mainly clear to partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of a brief spell of rain likely in some areas of J&K towards the evening.

From August 6 to August 10, primarily dry weather is anticipated throughout J&K.