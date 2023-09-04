MeT predicts hot, dry weather for next 2 weeks in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) Monday predicted hot and dry weather for next two weeks in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and issued an advisory stating that the weather was favourable for harvesting crops, going on expeditions and indulging in outdoor activities.
“Hot and dry weather is very likely for the next two weeks in J&K and Ladakh. Deficit rainfall is very likely to continue at least till mid September amid weak monsoon conditions,” Director MeT Sonam Lotus wrote on X.
Lotus also issued an advisory on X stating, “Weather is favourable for harvesting of crops, expeditions, and other outdoor activities.” The MeT said that on September 5, the forecast indicated that the weather would be mainly clear to partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of a brief spell of rain likely in some areas of J&K towards the evening.
From August 6 to August 10, primarily dry weather is anticipated throughout J&K.
“As we move into the second week, the forecast for the following weekend suggests mainly clear and dry weather with the possibility of a brief spell of light rain occurring at isolated locations,” the MeT said.
Like other parts of the country, this August was warmest and Kashmir has recorded a deficit of over 80 percent rainfall.
The MeT said that Srinagar recorded 9.2 mm of rainfall in August, a normal deficit of 86 percent.
It was in 1987 when the city had recorded 2.7 percent of rainfall in August. Besides being rainfall deficit, August witnessed severe heat wave conditions.
The heat wave conditions were consistently reported since the beginning of the summer season in Kashmir and the mercury touched 34.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.
This year, May and June saw early and unprecedented heat conditions across J&K.
Though the heat wave over large parts of north and central India is an annual phenomenon in May, the maximum temperatures in areas of Delhi and J&K have been unusually high.
Urban areas like Srinagar recording day temperatures in the 30-40 degrees Celsius range is abnormal and was aggravated by contributions from other local weather, anthropogenic, and man-made factors. Western Disturbances, which bring rainfall and cloudy skies to J&K and regulate temperatures at this time of the year, have been feeble and lacked sufficient moisture, keeping the temperature high. As reported by Greater Kashmir, September would be the driest month of the year.
The IMD has forecast normal to above normal rainfall likely over many areas of northeast India, adjoining east India, foothills of Himalayas, and some areas of east-central and south peninsular India in September. Most areas of the remaining parts of the country are likely to witness below normal rainfall.
It has no mention of north India states and J&K.
“Most parts of the country except some areas in south peninsular India and some pockets of west central India are likely to witness above normal maximum temperatures,” the IMD said.
It said that the minimum temperatures are also likely to be above normal over most parts of the country, except for some areas in extreme north India.