MeT predicts light rain, snowfall over higher reaches

Srinagar: While the temperature recorded a further dip, the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted light rains and snowfall over the higher reaches at scattered places across Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
“Generally cloudy, light rain and snowfall over higher reaches likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir on October 23,” the MeT said in its daily bulletin. “From October 24 to 27, the sky will be fairly to partly cloudy and mornings will have poor visibility.”
It said that from October 28 to 29, there are likely chances of light rain at scattered places of J&K.
“No forecast of any major rain or snowfall till October 27 in J&K and Ladakh,” the MeT said.
On Sunday morning, the weather in Kashmir was foggy but the sky cleared up as the day progressed and there were even a few hours of sunshine in Srinagar.
Other parts of Kashmir valley and also Jammu witnessed partly cloudy weather.
The officials said that there had also been a further dip in temperatures across Kashmir.
“The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar was 6.6 degrees Celsius, Qazigund 5.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 1.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 6 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg 3.2 degrees Celsius,” the MeT office said.
A cold wave gripped Kashmir since October 16 as the higher reaches received a spell of snowfall and the plains received rainfall.
Several highways were closed due to snow accumulation.
A layer of white blanket covered the mountain passes connecting Kashmir to Ladakh through the Sonamarg route and Poonch through the Mughal Road.
Rains also resulted in landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the main route connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, affecting the movement of traffic for several hours.
M M PARVAIZ reports from Ramban
The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed for traffic movement due to repair and maintenance works between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district on Sunday.
Officials said, “The movement of vehicular traffic remained suspended on both sides of the Srinagar Jammu National Highway between Nashri and Banihal tunnels on the instructions of the government for undertaking necessary repairs works.”
They said that traffic was stopped Saturday evening (6 pm) from Qazigund in Kashmir and Chenani-Jakhani in Udhampur and the road repair work was started Saturday midnight.
The contractor companies engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) pressed their men and machinery early Saturday morning at Dalwass and several other places for road repair, maintenance works, and other allied works.
They had carried out excavation work for making a road stretch double-lane at Dalwass; cleared debris on narrow road stretches; filled potholes and laid bitumen on damaged road stretches at a few places between Nashri and Banihal in the Ramban district till late Sunday evening.
Project Director NHAI, PIU, Ramban Purshotam Kumar personally monitored road widening work at Dalwass.
Traffic authorities late Sunday evening said, “Repair and maintenance works are going on at Dalwass on the highway though the weather is cloudy. People are advised not to undertake journeys on Srinagar Jammu National Highway till the restoration work is completed.”
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam said, “Both side traffic on the highway was halted as ‘Dry day’ restrictions are in place. The road widening work on Dalwass stretch is in progress.”
Engineers of NHAI were hopeful that the road repair and restoration work would be completed during the night.
They said that traffic would remain suspended till the completion of restoration work at Dalwass.
Meanwhile, Kishtwar-Sinthantop Road remained closed due to inclement weather on Sunday.
SUMIT BHARGAV reports from Rajouri
The movement of vehicles on the Mughal Road remained affected for almost six hours after fresh snowfall resulted in slippery conditions on Sunday.
Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range, Muhammad Nawaz said, “On Sunday afternoon, Pir Ki Gali mountainous pass received fresh snowfall, causing slippery conditions due to which the movement of vehicles was stopped. Only stranded vehicles were allowed to move.”
He further said that the movement of vehicles remained suspended for six hours after which traffic was restored. “But there shall be no movement of vehicles during night hours,” he said.
“Traffic will ply smoothly on Monday, in case of fair weather,” Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch Range said.