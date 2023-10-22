MeT predicts light rain, snowfall over higher reaches

Srinagar: While the temperature recorded a further dip, the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted light rains and snowfall over the higher reaches at scattered places across Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Generally cloudy, light rain and snowfall over higher reaches likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir on October 23,” the MeT said in its daily bulletin. “From October 24 to 27, the sky will be fairly to partly cloudy and mornings will have poor visibility.”

It said that from October 28 to 29, there are likely chances of light rain at scattered places of J&K.

“No forecast of any major rain or snowfall till October 27 in J&K and Ladakh,” the MeT said.

On Sunday morning, the weather in Kashmir was foggy but the sky cleared up as the day progressed and there were even a few hours of sunshine in Srinagar.

Other parts of Kashmir valley and also Jammu witnessed partly cloudy weather.