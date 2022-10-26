MeT predicts light to moderate rains during next 24 hours

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department Wednesday said that as per Wednesday’s condition there are 75 percent chances of rains and snowfall over higher and middle reaches of J&K during the next 24 hours but ruled out any chances of heavy snow and rain spells.
“As per Wednesday’s conditions, light to moderate rain or snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K is very likely (up to 75 percent) at many places of J&K,” MeT Director, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir. “We do not expect any heavy spell.”
MeT officials said that they also expect a wet spell in the first week of November. They said the tourist resort Pahalgam in Anantnag recorded the lowest temperature of 0.3 degrees Celsius in J&K on Tuesday night.
They said Srinagar recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius while it was 1.5 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort.
MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius against 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius against 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
MeT officials said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius against 3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 14.7 degrees Celsius against 13.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2 degrees Celsius below normal.