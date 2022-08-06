MeT predicts light to moderate rains today

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir Saturday received light rains and the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

“There were light rains in parts of Kashmir as well as Jammu on Saturday,” MeT officials said.

They said that in the next 24 hours there were chances of scattered light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeT officials said that the minimum temperature dropped slightly at most places in Kashmir as well as in Jammu.

MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 19.7 degrees Celsius against 20 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal for the summer capital for this time of the year, they said.