MeT predicts light to moderate rains today

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir Saturday received light rains and the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.
“There were light rains in parts of Kashmir as well as Jammu on Saturday,” MeT officials said.
They said that in the next 24 hours there were chances of scattered light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir.
The MeT officials said that the minimum temperature dropped slightly at most places in Kashmir as well as in Jammu.
MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 19.7 degrees Celsius against 20 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal for the summer capital for this time of the year, they said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 18.2 degrees Celsius against 18.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, the MeT officials said.
The temperature was 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal, they said.
The MeT officials said that in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort, the mercury settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius same as on the previous night, 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 18.1 degrees Celsius against 17.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2 degrees Celsius above normal, they said.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius against 12 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The temperature for the famed north Kashmir resort was 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal, they said.
Kupwara town saw a low of 16.7 degrees Celsius against 16.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal, the officials said.
They said that after receiving 21 mm rains in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Saturday, Jammu recorded a low of 24.8 degrees Celsius against 23.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The officials said that it was normal for the winter capital.
The MeT officials said that Banihal recorded a low of 18.6 degrees Celsius, Batote 18.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 22.2 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah and Kathua 23.4 degrees Celsius.