MeT predicts light to moderate snow at scattered places

Srinagar: While cold conditions intensified across Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate snowfall at isolated places.

“From December 29 to 30, there is a 70 percent possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at scattered places,” MeT officials said. “Although, there is no forecast of any major snowfall, light snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on the Sonamarg-Zojila, Sinthan Top, and Gurez-Bandipora roads on December 30.”

They said that mercury plummeted to season’s coldest in Pahalgam and Kupwara while twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu recorded second lowest temperature this winter, recording a low of minus 5.6 degree Celsius and 2.7 degree Celsius.