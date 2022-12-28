MeT predicts light to moderate snow at scattered places

Srinagar: While cold conditions intensified across Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate snowfall at isolated places.
“From December 29 to 30, there is a 70 percent possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at scattered places,” MeT officials said. “Although, there is no forecast of any major snowfall, light snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on the Sonamarg-Zojila, Sinthan Top, and Gurez-Bandipora roads on December 30.”
They said that mercury plummeted to season’s coldest in Pahalgam and Kupwara while twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu recorded second lowest temperature this winter, recording a low of minus 5.6 degree Celsius and 2.7 degree Celsius.
The MeT officials said that in Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 13.4 degree Celsius and 11.8 degree Celsius.
He said that Srinagar recorded a drop by 0.8 degree Celsius than the last night’s temperature of minus 4.8 degree Celsius.
They said that the temperature was 3.5 degree Celsius below normal for the summer capital.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar has so far seen the coldest temperature this season on December 25 when mercury plummeted to minus 5.8 degrees Celsius and Wednesday’s temperature was second lowest this winter.
They said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 7.4 degree Celsius against minus 6.7 degree Celsius the previous night, below normal by 2.2 degree Celsius and the lowest recorded so far this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5 degree Celsius against minus 3.6 degree Celsius the previous night while the temperature was 2.7 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius against minus 2.9 degree Celsius the previous night, 0.7 degree Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that the Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of minus 6 degree Celsius against minus 5.9 degree Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degree Celsius above normal.
They said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 5.5 degree Celsius against minus 4.8 degree Celsius the previous night.
The MeT officials said that while the low temperature was 3 degree Celsius below normal, it equaled the coldest night recorded in the town on December 25.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 2.7 degree Celsius against 2.5 degree Celsius the previous night, 4.7 degree Celsius below normal and the second coldest night recorded so far for the winter capital, which also remained engulfed in fog in the morning.