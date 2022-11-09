MeT predicts more precipitation in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Intermittent rains lashed the plains of J&K and upper reaches received fresh snowfall on Wednesday even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours.

Due to snow accumulation, the roads to the border towns of Tangdhar, Machil, and Keran remain closed.

According to the Meteorological Department, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall and snowfall started in Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh late Wednesday morning that continued intermittently throughout the day.