MeT predicts more precipitation in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Intermittent rains lashed the plains of J&K and upper reaches received fresh snowfall on Wednesday even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours.
According to the Meteorological Department, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall and snowfall started in Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh late Wednesday morning that continued intermittently throughout the day.
“The fresh precipitation is because of fresh Western Disturbance that is to affect the Western Himalayan region from today onwards,” MeT officials said here. “Such Western Disturbances, specifically the ones in winter, bring a majority of the post-monsoon and winter rains in low-lying areas and heavy snow in mountainous areas of J&K.”
The MeT officials said that light to moderate rain and snowfall over the higher reaches was expected to continue during the next 24 hours.
However, they said, there was no forecast of any major rain or snowfall during the spell.
The MeT officials said that from November 12 to 16, the weather was expected to be fair to partly cloudy.
“The snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, and Leh-Manali Road,” they said and urged the people that before they embark on their journeys, they should know the status of the road from the Traffic Police to avoid inconvenience.
The MeT officials said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday, Pahalgam received 0.5 mm of rainfall while Gulmarg amassed 2 cm of fresh snowfall.
About the temperatures, they said, the summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius against 4.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, the same as on the previous night, 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the mercury in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort settled at 2.9 degrees Celsius against minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said another south Kashmir resort Kokernag recorded a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius against minus 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that mercury in Kupwara town settled at 4.7 degrees Celsius against 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 14.6 degrees Celsius against 13.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
Officials said that due to snow accumulation the roads to the border towns of Tangdhar, Machil, and Keran remained closed on Wednesday.