MeT predicts more rainfall today

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday while it has also issued a weather alert asking people living in vulnerable areas to be cautious. However, the department of Irrigation and Flood Control in its advisory said "there is no threat of flood anywhere in Kashmir."

Director MeT, Srinagar Centre, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir that light to moderate rain occurred across J&K with most rainfall at Udhampur-Banihal- Katra axis.

“The intermittent light to moderate rain, heavy at times most likely to continue till Thursday and decrease thereafter gradually with overall improvement from 31st July onward,” Lotus said.

Lotus said the MeT department has also issued a weather advisory in view of prevailing weather conditions. He said the melting of glaciers and rainfall will lead to rise in water levels of several water bodies.

“At some places, it may lead to flash floods, especially in sloppy areas. Therefore tourists, trekkers are advised to remain cautious and alert and people should avoid venturing into such vulnerable places,” he said.