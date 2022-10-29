MeT predicts rain, snowfall next week

He said that snowfall and low temperatures might lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mughal Road, and Sadna Top.

The MeT also issued an advisory to the farmers and urged them to harvest their agricultural produce including fruits prone to damage in snowfall and low temperatures.

The MeT officials said that temperatures were decreasing with every passing day.

They said Srinagar recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius against 3.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius below normal.

The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius against 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

They said in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night but 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius against 4.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

They said that Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius against 1.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal. The MeT officials said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.6 degrees Celsius against 2.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal.

They said Jammu recorded a low of 16 degrees Celsius against 14.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degree Celsius below normal.