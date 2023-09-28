MeT predicts rains, snowfall during next 24 hours

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department Thursday predicted rains and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 and advised the farmers to postpone the crop harvest.
“Light to moderate rain and snowfall over the higher reaches is very likely to commence towards late evening and night at many places of north Kashmir and spread gradually to other parts of J&K, especially Kashmir, Pir Panjal region, Sonmarg and Zojila by Friday,” the MeT officials here said.
They said that on Friday, September 29, rain and snowfall over the higher reaches is very likely at many places of Kashmir and isolated places of the Jammu region.
“From Saturday, the weather will remain mainly dry for about five days,” the MeT officials said. “A brief spell of rain and snowfall over the higher reaches at isolated places can't be ruled out although chances are less.”
They said that overall, there was no forecast of any major rain or snowfall for the next week.
Meanwhile, an advisory was issued asking the farmers to postpone harvesting of crops on Friday.
This week rains lashed several parts of Kashmir bringing down the temperature while the higher reaches received light snowfall.
After deficit rainfall in August and September, the upper reaches of Gulmarg and north Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall that led to a drop in day temperature.
Kashmir had been parching under dry weather and above-normal temperatures for the past two months, leading to dropping water levels in River Jhelum and other water bodies, which has also affected horticulture, and apple crops in particular.
J&K experienced deficit rainfall and snowfall in January, February, and March, followed by just below-normal precipitation in May and June.
July witnessed excess rainfall in Jammu as well as Kashmir, but the months of August and September passed without any major showers.