MeT predicts rains, snowfall during next 24 hours

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department Thursday predicted rains and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 and advised the farmers to postpone the crop harvest.

“Light to moderate rain and snowfall over the higher reaches is very likely to commence towards late evening and night at many places of north Kashmir and spread gradually to other parts of J&K, especially Kashmir, Pir Panjal region, Sonmarg and Zojila by Friday,” the MeT officials here said.

They said that on Friday, September 29, rain and snowfall over the higher reaches is very likely at many places of Kashmir and isolated places of the Jammu region.