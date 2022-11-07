MeT predicts rainy conditions till Nov 11

Srinagar: Rains continued to lash the plains of Jammu and Kashmir while the upper reaches received snowfall even as the Meteorological Department forecasted rainy conditions till November 11.
MeT officials said that most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall including the famous tourist destinations of Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam.
Rains lashed Srinagar, bringing the temperature down all over Kashmir.
Due to the heavy snowfall in the higher areas including Kupwara, Bandipora, Sonmarg, and Pir Panjal Range, the Srinagar-Leh, Srinagar-Tangdhar, Srinagar-Gurez, Srinagar-Machil, Mughal Road, and Sinthan-Kishtwar roads remained closed for vehicular traffic.
MeT officials said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, Srinagar received 30 mm of rain, Qazigund 36 mm, Pahalgam 19 mm, Kupwara 24 mm, Kokernag 25 mm, Gulmarg 30 mm, Banihal 18 mm, Batote 2 mm, Katra 14 mm and Bhaderwah 2 mm.
MeT officials said that rain and snow were expected at most places of J&K with snowfall over the upper reaches.
They said that on Tuesday, weather would generally be cloudy, and light snow might occur over the upper reaches although chances were less.
The MeT officials said that from November 9 to November 11, widespread rain and snowfall over the higher reaches were expected while an improvement in weather conditions was expected from November 11 onwards.
Regarding the probable impact of the prevailing weather system, MeT officials said that snowfall and low temperature might lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, and Leh-Manali road on Tuesday and between November 9 and November 11.
The Traffic Department and MeT officials also advised people to check the status of these roads before embarking on a journey to avoid inconvenience.
Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla and parts of Sonamarg received more than a foot of snowfall.
Sadhna Top received 1.5 feet snowfall, Machil received 4 inches of snowfall, and Dawar, Gurez in Bandipora district received about 3 inches of snowfall.
MeT officials said Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius against 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.