MeT predicts rainy conditions till Nov 11

Srinagar: Rains continued to lash the plains of Jammu and Kashmir while the upper reaches received snowfall even as the Meteorological Department forecasted rainy conditions till November 11.

MeT officials said that most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall including the famous tourist destinations of Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam.

Rains lashed Srinagar, bringing the temperature down all over Kashmir.

Due to the heavy snowfall in the higher areas including Kupwara, Bandipora, Sonmarg, and Pir Panjal Range, the Srinagar-Leh, Srinagar-Tangdhar, Srinagar-Gurez, Srinagar-Machil, Mughal Road, and Sinthan-Kishtwar roads remained closed for vehicular traffic.