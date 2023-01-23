MeT predicts snowfall from today evening

Srinagar: While the minimum temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh stayed below freezing point, the Meteorological Department predicted widespread moderate rains and snowfall from Tuesday evening.

“Widespread moderate snow (rain in Jammu) and moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches of J&K is very likely from the January 24 evening to January 25,” the MeT officials said. “On January 26 and 28, weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy with light snow and rain at isolated places.”