MeT predicts snowfall from today evening

Srinagar: While the minimum temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh stayed below freezing point, the Meteorological Department predicted widespread moderate rains and snowfall from Tuesday evening.
“Widespread moderate snow (rain in Jammu) and moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches of J&K is very likely from the January 24 evening to January 25,” the MeT officials said. “On January 26 and 28, weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy with light snow and rain at isolated places.”
They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius against last night’s 1 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1 degrees Celsius against 0.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius against minus 6.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius against minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Gulmarg ski-resort recorded a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius against minus 6.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that mercury in Kupwara town settled at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius against minus 0.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, normal for north Kashmir township.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius against 7.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
In Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 12.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 16.6 degrees Celsius.