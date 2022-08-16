MeT predicts widespread light rains in Kashmir

Srinagar: While Jammu received showers at isolated places on Tuesday night, the Meteorological Department predicted widespread light rains in Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“There were showers at various places in Jammu during the past 24 hours,” MeT officials said here.

They said there were likely chances of widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers over Kashmir and isolated showers in Jammu in the next 24 hours.

“For the next two subsequent days we expect scattered light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in J&K,” the MeT officials said.

They said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, Kathua received the highest rainfall in J&K recording 43.6 mm followed by Batote with 26 mm, Gulmarg 19.6 mm, Jammu 14.2 mm, Katra 6.2 mm, Pahalgam 5.4 mm, Kokernag 4.4 mm, Banihal 4.1 mm, Qazigund 3.4 mm, Srinagar 0.8 mm, and Kupwara 0.6 mm.