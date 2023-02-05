MeT predicts widespread light rains, snowfall today

Srinagar: While the night temperatures across Kashmir settled above normal, the Meteorological Department Sunday predicted another spell of widespread rains and snow during next 24 hours across J&K.

“A weak Western Disturbance is expected from Sunday night which may bring a fresh spell of widespread rain or snow in J&K,” MeT officials said.

During the earlier spell of rains and snow in J&K, normal life was affected and several roads mostly leading to border towns closed.

According to locals, Srinagar, Gulmarg, and neighbouring areas have over the past few days been covered in a thick blanket of snow due to which local traffic and normal life of the area got affected.