MeT predicts widespread light rains, snowfall today

Srinagar: While the night temperatures across Kashmir settled above normal, the Meteorological Department Sunday predicted another spell of widespread rains and snow during next 24 hours across J&K.
“A weak Western Disturbance is expected from Sunday night which may bring a fresh spell of widespread rain or snow in J&K,” MeT officials said.
During the earlier spell of rains and snow in J&K, normal life was affected and several roads mostly leading to border towns closed.
According to locals, Srinagar, Gulmarg, and neighbouring areas have over the past few days been covered in a thick blanket of snow due to which local traffic and normal life of the area got affected.
The MeT officials said that due to cloudy skies, the minimum temperature across J&K recorded further increase.
They said Srinagar recording a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius against minus 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, above normal by 2.2 degrees Celsius.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius against minus 3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius against minus 0.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, and 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0 degree Celsius against minus 1.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that Gulmarg ski-resort recorded low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius against minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MET officials said that the mercury in Kupwara town settled at 2.9 degrees Celsius against minus 1.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and 4.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius against 8.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 15.4 degrees Celsius.