MeT predicts widespread rains today

Srinagar: While most parts of Kashmir on Monday received fresh rainfall during the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department predicted fairly widespread precipitation on Tuesday.

“During the last 24 hours there have been light to moderate rains across J&K,” the MeT officials said. “We expect fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over J&K during the next 24 hours.”

Officials said that during the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday, Srinagar recorded 0.3 mm of rainfall, Pahalgam traces, Kupwara 2 mm, Kokernag traces, Gulmarg 1.2 mm, and Jammu 0.2 mm.

The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius against 6.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

They said Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla recorded a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius against minus 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.1 degree Celsius above normal.

The MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius against 3.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal.