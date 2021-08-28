Metro rail project to get union cabinet clearance soon

“Once all the departments comment on it, it will be sent to the PMO and the cabinet will approve it. After it is approved, we will start the tendering process,” he said.

Pertinently, in this connection a detailed project report prepared by the M/S RITES stands submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. The metro rail projects in Srinagar and Jammu cities are pegged to cost Rs 10,559 crore.

The projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Once the projects are completed, Srinagar and Jammu will become the first two non-major cities in the country to have the rapid transport network functional.