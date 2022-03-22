MHA accepts resignation of Advisor Farooq Khan

“Yes, resignation has been accepted. So there’s no element of suspense on this account. Let me see for some time I’ve had a very hectic life so far. Thus right now there is nothing very specific on cards. I’ve told them that I want to be among people, work in the political field. I’m in no hurry and I’ll take time to decide anything. Till then slowly and steadily, I’ll establish a connection with the public,” Khan told Greater Kashmir, when asked about his next ‘move’ following the acceptance of his resignation.

“Mentally I had always been a member of the BJP, the erstwhile Jan Sangh. So that’s only a formality of joining (back). It’s (BJP is) my family and I’ve come back to it,” he said, while replying to the query as to when he was going to rejoin BJP.

With regard to a question about deliberations with the party leadership vis-a-vis his next political assignment, his response was, “Well, leave that to us. Those (plans) we cannot discuss with the press or public. Such issues cannot be deliberated in public. Whenever those plans take shape, only then it will be appropriate for us to share them with the media or public. Then we will love to do that.”