MHA appoints ADGP Jammu as IG ITBP

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Government of India (GoI) has appointed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh as Inspector General (IG) in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on deputation basis.

As per the office memorandum signed by Under Secretary, Sanjeev Kumar, the MHA has conveyed its approval for the appointment of Mukesh Singh, as Inspector General (Level-14 in the Pay Matrix) in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) against the existing vacancy on a deputation basis for five years.

The appointment, as per the order, would come into effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

“It is requested to relieve Mukesh Singh immediately to enable him to take up his new assignments at the Centre,” reads the official document addressed to Under Secretary UTs Division, North Block.