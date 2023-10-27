MHA appoints Rashmi Ranjan Swain as 17th J&K Police chief

Srinagar: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India (GoI), Friday appointed senior IPS officer Rashmi Ranjan Swain of AGMUT 1991 as 17th Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He has been given additional charge and confirmation as full-fledged J&K DGP would most probably come anytime in November after some panel correspondence with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

An order issued by the MHA here said that Swain would assume charge of J&K DGP from incumbent Dilbag Singh who retires on October 31.

"With the approval of competent authority, Swain, IPS (AGMUT 1991), presently posted as Special DG (CID), J&K, will also function as in-charge DGP, J&K, in addition to his existing charge with effect from November 1, 2023, and until further orders," the order said.

Swain is presently serving as J&K intelligence chief, besides the Director of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and Terror Monitoring Group (TMG).