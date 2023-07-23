MHA calls for corrective measures to prevent 2014 flood-like disasters in Kashmir

Srinagar: Stating that unplanned development all across Kashmir could have serious consequences, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called for corrective measures to prevent disasters like the 2014 floods.

This has been stated in the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs’ latest report ‘Kashmir Floods 2014 - Recovery to Resilience’.

Executive Director, NIDM, Taj Hassan in the foreword of the report says that the 2014 flood caused 287 deaths, adversely affecting around two million people. “It paralysed Srinagar city for several days. Central government, several states and union territories came forward to help Jammu and Kashmir,” he writes. “The documentation of the 2014 Kashmir flood has drawn lessons for future course of action and for managing similar events in a well-coordinated manner. “

The 2014 floods severely affected the healthcare system with 102 institutions of the Directorate of Health Services in Kashmir being impacted.