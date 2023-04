Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is convening a crucial meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the security situation, ongoing preparations on G-20 summit, and the pace of developmental activities in J&K, sources said.

According to sources, the MHA has invited Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and DG CID R R Swain for a meeting scheduled at 5 pm at North Block, New Delhi.