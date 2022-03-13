MHA likely to review security situation in J&K

Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch, was shot dead by militants in Kulgam on Friday, while the sarpanch of Khanmoh, Bashir Ahmad Bhat was killed two days prior on the outskirts of Srinagar.

On March 7, two civilians were killed and at least 35 people, including a police official, were injured in a grenade attack at Amira Kadal in Srinagar.

Security has been heightened across the union territory, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, while drones are also being used monitor forest areas.

The sources said that the militants have been hiding in the forests after conducting the attacks.