MHA meeting reviews G20 summit preparations

Srinagar: Union Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday held a crucial meeting over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing preparations for the G20 summit to be held in J&K.

Sources said that Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired the meeting held in the Ministry of Home Affairs’ North Block office.

They said that during the meeting, the security situation in J&K was discussed threadbare and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DG CID R R Swain, and other senior officers from J&K gave their inputs.