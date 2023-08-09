MHA orders premature retirement of IPS officer Basant Rath

Srinagar: Less than a fortnight after extending his suspension, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered premature retirement of Indian Police Service officer Basant Kumar Rath in “public interest”.

“I am directed to refer to Police Division, MHA’s OM No 30012/01/2023-IPS-II dated August 7, 2023, and to say that the competent authority has approved the premature retirement of Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT:2000) in public interest under Rule 16(3) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement-Benefits) Rules, 1958 with immediate effect by giving three months pay and allowances in lieu of notice,” reads an order of the MHA. “It is requested that a copy of the order may be served on Rath along with a cheque for a sum equivalent to the aggregate amount of his pay and allowances for a period of three months, calculated at the same rate at which he was drawing immediately before the order dated August 7, 2023. The cheque of requisite amount may be prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration and handed over to the officer along with the order to be served on him.”

The order said: “The ink-signed dated acknowledgement of receipt of the order of premature retirement as well as cheque(s) of requisite amounts may be obtained from Rath and forwarded to this ministry at the earliest. This issues with the approval of the competent authority.”