MHA to crack a whip on cyber scammers

Srinagar: Coming to the rescue of the people whose money gets fraudulently stolen by cyber scammers, the Union Home Ministry has set up a dedicated helpline and promised that the recovered amount would be returned within 24 hours.

The cyber scamming victim has to make a call on the Helpline No 155260 the moment he or she is bullied by online fraudsters.

“The moment we get the call, the money stolen will be blocked,” the MHA officials said in a video message on Wednesday. “We will try to return the money into the same bank account within 24 hours.”

The officials said that people on the helpline would ask for details but not the PIN of the card or UPI or other money transition applications.