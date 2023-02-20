Mian Altaf seeks relief, compensation for landslide affected families

Srinagar: Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former legislator from Kangan, Mian Altaf Monday urged the administration to rehabilitate and provide immediate relief to the families of Rezan village of Kangan who were affected by the massive landslide on Sunday evening.
In a statement issued here, Altaf urged the administration to rehabilitate the affected families and provide them immediate relief material and compensation for their losses.
"The administration should ensure that the affected families whose property got damaged do not suffer in this weather,” he said.
Altaf said that all the affected belong to poor families and urged the administration to provide relief to them.
He asked the authorities to take measures so that in the future, the damage by such incidents is minimised and the life and property saved by taking necessary steps.