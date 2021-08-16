Mian Bashir laid to rest

The Nimaz-e-Jinaza was offered at 4 p.m. and was led by Baba Ji's eldest son Mian Sarfaraz Ahmed. People from Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Udhampur, Shopian, Srinagar, Bandipora and other parts of J&K arrived at Baba Nagri,

Wangath for participating in the last rites of the veteran leader and spiritual personality.

NC president and MP Dr Farooq Abdullah also attended the last rites of the deceased. Many other party leaders including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, Hasnain Masoodi, Nazir Gurezi, Ishfaq Jabbar, Ajaz Jan, Sajjad Shaheen also participated in Namaz e Janaza. Devender Singh Rana also visited Baba Nagri.

Baba Ji is survived by two sons namely Mian Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mian Altaf Ahmed, the latter has been a cabinet minister several times since 1987 and has remained MLA Kangan six times.

The deceased was the recipient of the Padma Bhushan. His demise has been widely condoled with people remembering him as one of the tallest and influential political leaders besides a renowned spiritual personality.

Baba Ji was a widely respected personality of Jammu and Kashmir who had his followers in different parts of the country and abroad.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the demise of Baba Ji. "Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Mian Bashir Ahmad Sahib. He was blessed with immense wisdom and the UT will always remember Bashir Sahib for his noble service to society. My heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers," the LG said in a tweet.