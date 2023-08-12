MiG-29 fighter jets deployed in Srinagar to thwart threats from Pak, China

Srinagar: India deployed a squadron of enhanced MiG-29 fighter jets at the Srinagar air base to handle threats from both the Pakistani and Chinese fronts.

The Tridents squadron, also called the ‘Defender of the North’, has replaced the MiG-21 squadron at the Srinagar base.

The Srinagar base has been responsible for tackling threats from Pakistan.

Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Squadron Leader Vipul Sharma said, “As Srinagar lies in the centre of Kashmir, its altitude is higher than plains, so it is better to place an aircraft with a higher weight-to-thrust ratio and lower response time considering the proximity to the border.” He said it is also equipped with better avionics and long-range missiles.

“The MiG-29 fulfils all these criteria due to which we are capable of taking on the enemies on both fronts,” Squadron Leader Sharma said.