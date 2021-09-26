‘Migrant Property’: 22 evictions effected in Anantnag

Another official said the officers of revenue and other concerned departments have been given clear directions to address the grievances of the migrants relating their land and property “with zeal and commitment”.

"Redressal of the complaints as per law and in a time-bound manner is being emphasized upon the most", he said.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singhla is taking regular review meetings on the subject and is personally monitoring the progress made on the redressal of migrants' issues.

He has once again directed the revenue officials to ensure speedy disposal of migrant complaints under law.

DC said that the relevant provisions of the law are being followed in letter and spirit and the administration is ensuring the genuine rights of migrants in different categories are duly protected.