Mild tremors rock Kishtwar, Doda

Bhaderwah: Two fresh earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 3.6 jolted Kishtwar and Doda districts respectively in the early hours of Monday, triggering a panic among residents.

Tremors were felt at 5.38 am and 5.43 am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said, adding the epicentre of first earthquake was 33 kilometres northwest of Kishtwar at a depth of 10 kilometres, while the epicentre of the aftershock was 11 km east of Doda town at a depth of 8 km.

Officials said that there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, so far. The two fresh earthquakes hit 27 days after a high-intensity one of magnitude 5.4 jolted the Doda district followed by 9 aftershocks in 6 days from June 13 to June 18.