Militant arrested in Hajin: Police

Bandipora: Bandipora police on Friday claimed to have arrested an LeT militant from Hajin town in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Police spokesman in a statement said, “On specific input regarding the movement of militants towards Hajin town for subversive activities a joint naka was established in Gundjahangeer area of Hajin town by Bandipora police, 13RR, IRP 21th Bn and 45 Bn CRPF.” The spokesperson said that during the naka checking “movement of a suspicious person was noticed and he was tactfully apprehended and he disclosed his identity as Muzammil Sheikh @ Abu Maviya R/o Chandergeer Hajin.”