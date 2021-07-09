Militant arrested in Hajin: Police

Bandipora: Bandipora police on Friday claimed to have arrested an LeT militant from Hajin town in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Police spokesman in a statement said, “On specific input regarding the movement of militants towards Hajin town for subversive activities a joint naka was established in Gundjahangeer area of Hajin town by Bandipora police, 13RR, IRP 21th Bn and 45 Bn CRPF.” The spokesperson said that during the naka checking “movement of a suspicious person was noticed and he was tactfully apprehended and he disclosed his identity as Muzammil Sheikh @ Abu Maviya R/o Chandergeer Hajin.”
“Incriminating material, along with living arms and ammunition which includes one Chinese pistol along with living rounds, was recovered from the possession,” it said.
The police said that the person had joined proscribed militant outfit LeT recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in and around Hajin town.
Police said, in this connection FIR under law has been registered in police station Hajin and further investigation initiated.