Militant arrested in Khrew: Police

Pulwama: A Hizbul Mujahidin militant was arrested in Khrew area of Pulwama district today, a police official said.

The official said that based on a specific input, police, army’s 50 RR and CRPF 185 BN launched a joint cordon and search operation in Shar Shali Khrew village today morning.

"During the search operation, some suspicious movement in an orchard was observed. The joint forces noticed a suspected person who was trying to escape but the parties over empowered and apprehended him," he added.