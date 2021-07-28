Militant arrested in Khrew: Police

Pulwama: A Hizbul Mujahidin militant was arrested in Khrew area of Pulwama district today, a police official said.
The official said that based on a specific input, police, army’s 50 RR and CRPF 185 BN launched a joint cordon and search operation in Shar Shali Khrew village today morning.
"During the search operation, some suspicious movement in an orchard was observed. The joint forces noticed a suspected person who was trying to escape but the parties over empowered and apprehended him," he added.
The apprehended person was later identified as active militant of HM Sahil Manzoor Mir son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Tulbagh Pampore, police said.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, SP Awantipora Muhammad Yousuf said: "A militant was arrested and incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession.”