Militant killed, 3 soldiers injured on LoC

Srinagar: A militant was killed and three soldiers were injured as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

The Army launched a counter-infiltration operation along the LoC in the Uri sector of north Kashmir on Saturday after noticing suspicious movement, they said.

"One infiltrator has been eliminated while three soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing with infiltrators from across the LoC in Uri," the officials said.