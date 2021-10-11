Militant killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: A militant was killed and a policeman injured in an encounter in Anantnag district of southern Kashmir on Monday.

“#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. One policeman injured.#Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in a tweet

Meanwhile, police in a statement said: “A party from Anantnag Police had gone to arrest one terrorist associate namely Javid Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat resident of Khahgund Dooru.