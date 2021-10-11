Militant killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: A militant was killed and a policeman injured in an encounter in Anantnag district of southern Kashmir on Monday.
“#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. One policeman injured.#Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in a tweet
Meanwhile, police in a statement said: “A party from Anantnag Police had gone to arrest one terrorist associate namely Javid Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat resident of Khahgund Dooru.
“While the said police party were laying cordon around the house, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the police party which was retaliated. In this chance encounter, one police personnel was injured while as one unidentified terrorist was also killed. The injured police personnel has been evacuated to hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. The identification and affiliation of killed terrorist is being ascertained.”
Pertinently, in another encounter in district Bandipora, security forces on Monday killed a militant even as the police claimed that he was involved in a recent civilian killing in the area.
The police statement meanwhile said: “IGP Kashmir has congratulated joint teams of Police & security forces for conducting successful operations especially to Bandipora Police for conducting operation which resulted in elimination of the terrorist involved in recent Shahgund civilian killing.”
Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were recovered from both the encounter sites. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, said the statement.
“Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law and investigations have been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police till the areas at both encounter sites are completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.”