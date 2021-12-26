Militant killed in Anantnag encounter

Meanwhile, police have identified the slain militant killed in the Sirgufwara encounter as Faheem Bhat resident of Kandipora, Anantnag affiliated with ISJK outfit. He had joined the militant ranks quite recently.

Police said the encounter broke out after J&K Police, 3 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned K Kalan Srigufwara on specific inputs of presence of militants in the area.

“AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 1 unidentified terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet on Saturday night.

In another Tweet, police quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that Faheem was involved into the killing of ASI Muhammad Ashraf.