Militant killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: The encounter that started Saturday evening in village K Kalan Sirgufwara area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, ended later in the night with the killing of a militant affiliated with ISJK.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that militant was involved in the killing of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf at Bijberhera in a attack that took place less than a week ago. Commenting on the recent encounters, IGP said “six militants were killed in four ant-insurgency operations during the last 48 hours”.
Meanwhile, police have identified the slain militant killed in the Sirgufwara encounter as Faheem Bhat resident of Kandipora, Anantnag affiliated with ISJK outfit. He had joined the militant ranks quite recently.
Police said the encounter broke out after J&K Police, 3 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned K Kalan Srigufwara on specific inputs of presence of militants in the area.
“AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 1 unidentified terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet on Saturday night.
In another Tweet, police quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that Faheem was involved into the killing of ASI Muhammad Ashraf.
“AnantnagEncounterUpdate: Neutralised #terrorist identified as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora #Anantnag. He has recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was involved in killing of Martyr ASI Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at PS Bijbehara: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in another Tweet.
A statement issued by the police said: “Based on specific information generated by Police regarding presence of a terrorist in village K Kalan Sirgufwara area of Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and 3RR in the said area,” police said. “During the search operation, as the presence of terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.”
In the ensuing encounter, Police said: “ The trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Faheem Bhat resident of Kandipora, Anantnag affiliated with proscribed terror outfit ISJK,” police said. “It is pertinent to mention that killed terrorist had recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was the main accused behind the killing of ASI Mohammad Ashraf near PS Bijbehara.”
Incriminating materials, police said including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.
“Pertinently, in the last 48 hours, joint teams of police & security forces neutralized six terrorists in four successful anti-terrorist operations without any collateral damage,” police said adding that a case has been registered case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.
Pertinently, since Saturday morning the Srigufwara gunfight was the third encounter. Earlier in two separate encounters at Shopian and Tral in south Kashmir, four militants including an IED expert were killed.