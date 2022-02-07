Militant killed in Awantipora encounter

Srinagar: A militant was killing in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Monday. The slain militant has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba and a resident of Karimabad Pulwama.

The encounter broke out in Nambal area of Awantipora after police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off the area on specific inputs of presence militant(s). Police said as the searches were undertaken, hiding militant opened fire, triggering and encounter.