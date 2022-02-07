Militant killed in Awantipora encounter

Srinagar: A militant was killing in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Monday. The slain militant has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba and a resident of Karimabad Pulwama.
The encounter broke out in Nambal area of Awantipora after police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off the area on specific inputs of presence militant(s). Police said as the searches were undertaken, hiding militant opened fire, triggering and encounter.
“Encounter has started at Nambal area of Awantipora. Awantipora Police on job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted Monday evening.
Later police said one militant was killed. “ 1 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” police said in another Tweet. Police said that operation has been called off after through searches in the area.
Later a statement issued by the police said: “Based on a specific input generated by Awantipora Police a raid was conducted by a small team of police at Nambal area of Awantipora During raid the hiding terrorist stated firing fired indiscriminately upon the police party. Reinforcement of 44RR immediately reached.”
“In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh resident of Karimabad Pulwama linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF.” the police statement said.
"As per police records the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, he was also providing logistic and other support to the active terrorists operating in the area before joining the terror ranks," the police statement added. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol was recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.” the statement said.
“In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” police statement added.