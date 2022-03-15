Militant killed in Awantipora encounter: Police

As soon as the search began, hiding militants opened fire on the joint party of the security force. “Encounter has started at Charsoo area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Later after some time, police said the militant was killed in exchange of fire. “AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in another Tweet.

Police identified the killed militant as Owais Raja son of Muhammad Ramzan Dar resident of Subhanpora. “This operation was very important as it is situated very close to NHW and threat was imminent,” Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.