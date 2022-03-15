Militant killed in Awantipora encounter: Police

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday, police said. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar termed the anti-militancy operation as “very important.”
The encounter broke out in Charsoo village of Awantipora on Tuesday morning after J&K Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force personnel cordoned off the area to flush out militants in the area.
As soon as the search began, hiding militants opened fire on the joint party of the security force. “Encounter has started at Charsoo area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Later after some time, police said the militant was killed in exchange of fire. “AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in another Tweet.
Police identified the killed militant as Owais Raja son of Muhammad Ramzan Dar resident of Subhanpora. “This operation was very important as it is situated very close to NHW and threat was imminent,” Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.
“Based on a specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorist in village Charsoo area of Awnatipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 42RR and 130Bn CRPF in the said area,” police said.
“During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.”
“In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,”police said. “He has been identified as Owais Raja son of Mohammad Ramzan Dar resident of Subhanpora.”
As per police records police said: “The killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM. He was a part of group involved in several terror crime cases including attack on Police/SF and civilian atrocitiesIncriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 AK-56 rifle, 3 AK Magazines and 80 AK rounds were recovered from the site of encounter,” police said adding that all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.
In this regard, police said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any, police said.