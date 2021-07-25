Militant killed in Kulgam encounter

Kulgam: A militant was killed in a gunfight in Yaripora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.
A police official said that at around 5:45 am, army’s 34 RR and special operation group (SOG) of J&K police launched a cordon and search operation in Munad-Suraso villages following specific input about the presence of militants.
“As the searches were on, the militants hiding in the orchards fired indiscriminately at the forces. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” he said.
He said that the exchange of fire continued for sometime after which the guns fell silent. “The searches were launched and the body of one militant was retrieved,” the official said.
Late in the evening, the police identified the slain militant as Muhammad Imran Dar of Batengoo village of Anantnag. Dar was missing from his home for past four days.
Meanwhile, a police spokesperson in a statement said: “Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain militant. All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.”
It said that in this connection a case FIR 46/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police Station Yaripora and an investigation has been initiated.