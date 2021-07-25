Militant killed in Kulgam encounter

Kulgam: A militant was killed in a gunfight in Yaripora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

A police official said that at around 5:45 am, army’s 34 RR and special operation group (SOG) of J&K police launched a cordon and search operation in Munad-Suraso villages following specific input about the presence of militants.

“As the searches were on, the militants hiding in the orchards fired indiscriminately at the forces. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” he said.

He said that the exchange of fire continued for sometime after which the guns fell silent. “The searches were launched and the body of one militant was retrieved,” the official said.