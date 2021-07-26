Militant killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in Aharbal area of Kulgam district in southern Kashmir and the operation was still underway, police said.

“KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice” Kashmir Zone Police said in tweet on Monday evening.

Police officials said that the encounter broke out Monday late afternoon after J&K Police, 62 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area on a specific input about the presence of militants. “As the searches were undertaken the hiding militant(s) opened fire on the joint party,” officials said.

The officials said that an announcement asking militant(s) to surrender was made, however the hiding militant(s) opened fire again that was retaliated. “In the exchange of fire one unidentified militant was killed,” they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, Gurinderpal Singh told Greater Kashmir that operation was underway. “So far firing has stopped and searches underway,” he said.