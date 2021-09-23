Militant killed in Shopian: Police

Srinagar: A militant was killed during an encounter at Keshwa village in Shopian on Thursday, police said.

The slain was identified as Anayat Ashraf Dar, a resident of Keshwa Shopian.

Police said the slain was involved in the attack on a civilian in the district on Wednesday.

After thorough interrogation of several suspects following Wednesday’s attack and inputs from sources, a CASO was launched at village Kashwa, police said. “While laying the cordon, he fired upon joint search party,” police said.