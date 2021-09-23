Militant killed in Shopian: Police

Srinagar: A militant was killed during an encounter at Keshwa village in Shopian on Thursday, police said.
The slain was identified as Anayat Ashraf Dar, a resident of Keshwa Shopian.
Police said the slain was involved in the attack on a civilian in the district on Wednesday.
After thorough interrogation of several suspects following Wednesday’s attack and inputs from sources, a CASO was launched at village Kashwa, police said. “While laying the cordon, he fired upon joint search party,” police said.
Police said that parents of the militant were brought to encounter site, however, he refused to surrender.
Police said a pistol was recovered on the body of the slain.
“Last night recently active terrorist who was earlier an OGW & also involved in drugs, namely Anayat Ashraf Dar S/O Ashraf Dar R/O Keshwa Shopian fired upon a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and is still hospitalised. Anayat also used to threaten other (1/3),” police said in a tweet.
“people in and around his village with his illegal acquired weapons. After thorough interrogation of several suspects after attack and input from sources, a CASO was launched at village Keshwa. While laying cordon he fired upon joint search party. All civilians in the (2/3, (sic)” it said in another tweet.
“adjoining houses to target area were evacuated. He was offered to surrender for whole night, but he didn’t surrender. Later on, during encounter the said newly active terrorist got neutralised. One Pistol & ammunition were also recovered from his possession. (3/3)@JmuKmrPolice (sic),” it tweeted.