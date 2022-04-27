Militant killed, soldier injured in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: One militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in Pulwama district of south Kashmir while at least two militants are believed to be trapped inside the cordon,Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
The encounter broke out in Mitrigam village of Pulwama after police and Army cordoned off the area. As the cordon was being aligned, hiding militants fired upon the search party. In the initial exchange of fire one soldier was injured.
“Encounter has started in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted Wednesday evening. “PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another tweet.
Police sources said that more reinforcement arrived at the spot and all exit and entrance routes have been sealed. The operation has been halted in the backdrop of the presence of civilians and darkness in the area.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that at least two terrorists are trapped. “Two terrorists including Pakistani of JeM outfit trapped inside our cordon,” IGP Kashmir told Greater Kashmir. “ Halted operation due to evacuation of civilians.”
The Kashmir police chief said that one soldier was injured. “We are taking precautions due to darkness. All trapped terrorists will be neutralised at the earliest,” he added.