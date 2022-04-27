Militant killed, soldier injured in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: One militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in Pulwama district of south Kashmir while at least two militants are believed to be trapped inside the cordon,Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter broke out in Mitrigam village of Pulwama after police and Army cordoned off the area. As the cordon was being aligned, hiding militants fired upon the search party. In the initial exchange of fire one soldier was injured.