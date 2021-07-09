Militants give slip to forces in Kulgam village

Kulgam: Militants on Friday gave security forces a slip from a gun battle site at Redwani village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
A police official said that late in the night, a search operation was launched by a joint team of Army's 1 RR, CRPF and police on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
"As the searches were on, the militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated triggering an encounter," the official said.
The official said that after the initial exchange of fire, the militants, however, managed to escape from the spot under the cover of darkness.
The forces, nonetheless, continued the searches for more than six hours but finally the operation was called off, he said.
This was the second gunfight in the district in barely 24 hours. Earlier on Thursday two militants were killed in Zadoora village near Qazigund area of police jurisdiction Kulgam; two more militants were killed in Puchoo village of Pulwama.