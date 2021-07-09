Militants give slip to forces in Kulgam village

The official said that after the initial exchange of fire, the militants, however, managed to escape from the spot under the cover of darkness.

The forces, nonetheless, continued the searches for more than six hours but finally the operation was called off, he said.

This was the second gunfight in the district in barely 24 hours. Earlier on Thursday two militants were killed in Zadoora village near Qazigund area of police jurisdiction Kulgam; two more militants were killed in Puchoo village of Pulwama.