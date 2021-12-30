Militants involved in Zewan attack killed: IGP Kashmir

Wuzur (Anantnag): Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that militants involved in the recent Zewan police bus attack were killed in Wednesday's Anantnag encounter. The IGP also said that the number of active militants in Kashmir "was below 200 now for the first time".
“Among the three terrorists killed in Dooru Anantnag encounter, two were involved in Zewan Police bus attack,” IGP told reporters. “Besides they were also involved in other terror crimes.”
“Zewan attack was carried out on December 13, I had shared that JeM carried out the attack,” he said. “The security forces personnel will be happy to know that this is the same group which carried out the attack in which three policemen were martyred.”
The Kashmir Police chief said that the number of active militants has come down for the first time. “This is for the first time that the total number of terrorists has come down below 200 across Kashmir,” he said. “It is also for the first time that the number of local terrorists is below 100, this number stands at 85 or 86. An increase in encounters does not mean an increase in militancy. This is proactive action by the forces,”
“The FTs (foreign terrorist) were on the higher reaches in summers, now as the winter has come, they have come down,” he said. “So an FT is killed in almost every encounter which is good for us,” Kumar said.
Providing details of the slain militants, Kumar said: “They are Suhail Ahmad Rather from Zaffran Colony, Mufti Altaf, and a Pakistani, Mavia alias, Sultan, alias Rayees,” he said, adding that Suhail has been active in south Kashmir since 2017.” “His aim was to inflict heavy casualties on the forces. Although our forces had retaliated heavily, still three were martyred. We had promised to neutralise this group before the end of the year.”
“In December, 24 terrorists, including five Pakistani, have been killed. Two US-made M-4 Carbine rifles, 15 AK-47, two dozen pistol, grenade and IEDs have been recovered,” he said. “This proves that Pakistan wants to foment trouble here.”
IGP Kashmir said this year the security forces have given a huge setback to Jaish by killing its top two operatives, Lamboo and Gazi Rashid, who were killed in Tral. “JeM is still planning attacks on forces, there is a danger of IED blasts, but police and Security Forces are alert. Our intelligence network is fully alert and we will give a befitting reply to it,” he said. “If they (Pakistan) claim, we are ready to give back the body.”
“This year till now, 128 local terrorists have joined, out of which 73 have been killed in encounters and 16 have been arrested and around 39 are active,” Kumar said. “This shows that the terrorists who join are either killed in encounters or are arrested and we get inputs from society, civilians.”
Giving a brief about Dooru encounter, SSP Anantnag, Asish Mishra said: “One of the terrorists has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Khanday, resident of Doodhwagan. He has been a recycled terrorist of 2000 vintage and he had joined HUJI in 2000 and in 2017 again he got recycled,” he said. “Another local terrorist has been identified as Peer Altaf Hussain alias Mufti Altaf, resident of Nathipora Dooru. He became active last year. However, he has been actively assisting and aiding Jaish cadre since 2016.”
“The third is a Pakistani terrorist. One M4 rifle, seven magazines of M4 rifles, two AK series rifles with two magazines, a pistol with two magazines, three grenades recovered,” the officer said adding that Altaf has been involved in the attack on a family of a police personnel Sajad Malik in July in which his wife and daughter were injured.