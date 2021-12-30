Militants involved in Zewan attack killed: IGP Kashmir

Wuzur (Anantnag): Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that militants involved in the recent Zewan police bus attack were killed in Wednesday's Anantnag encounter. The IGP also said that the number of active militants in Kashmir "was below 200 now for the first time".

“Among the three terrorists killed in Dooru Anantnag encounter, two were involved in Zewan Police bus attack,” IGP told reporters. “Besides they were also involved in other terror crimes.”

“Zewan attack was carried out on December 13, I had shared that JeM carried out the attack,” he said. “The security forces personnel will be happy to know that this is the same group which carried out the attack in which three policemen were martyred.”