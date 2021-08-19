Militants kill Apni Party worker in Kulgam

The area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the culprits.

Lone is the fourth political worker, killed by the militants in the last 10 days. On Tuesday, militants had killed BJP worker Javeed Ahmad Dar in Kulgam area. According to the BJP, Dar is the 21st party activist killed by the militants in the last two years.

On August 9, BJP sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawahira Begum, who was a ward member, were killed in Anantnag. Rasool Dar was the Kulgam district president of BJP’s Kisan Morcha.

Meanwhile, the police in a statement said, “Today at about 1830 hours Kulgam police received information about a terror crime incident at Devsar area where terrorists had fired upon an individual. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon one person identified as Ghulam Hassan Lone son of Mohammad Kamal Lone resident of Town Devsar near his house, in which he received critical gunshot injuries,” it said adding he was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared as brought dead.

“Pertinently, neither the police records nor the activities of the deceased indicated him to be a political worker. Besides, as on date no political party had indicated or intimated about his political affiliation. However, post incident Apni Party claimed that the deceased was their political worker,” the statement said.

Police registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation was in progress and officers continued to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area was cordoned off and search in the area was going on.