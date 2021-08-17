Militants kill BJP leader in Kulgam

A manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. “Searches are underway,” police said.

Today’s attack is the third such attack on the BJP leaders this month. On August 13, militants hurled a grenade at the house of BJP leader Jasbir Singh wounding seven members of the two families. Later four-year-old nephew of the BJP leader succumbed to the injuries.

Earlier, on August 9, militants shot dead a BJP leader and his wife at Lal Chowk area in South Kashmir Anantnag district.

The militants had entered into the rented accommodation of the BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar (Sarpanch) of Redwani Kulgam at Lal Chowk Anantnag and fired indiscriminately killing both Dar and his wife Jawahira, who was panch of her area.

Meanwhile, a police handout said: “Today at about 1630hrs Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident in Brazloo Jageer area of District Kulgam where terrorists had fired on a civilian. Senior Police officers reached the terror crime spot.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists barged into the house of a civilian identified as Javid Ahmad Dar (contractor by profession) resident of Brazloo and fired indiscriminately upon him. In this terror incident, he received critical gunshot injuries and died on spot. As claimed by BJP party spokesman deceased person was a BJP worker.

“As per district police no one approached for security and even local BJP leaders didn’t share his name in the list of PPs.

“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

“Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on. Police will identify the culprits and appropriate action would be taken at the earliest.”