Militants seemingly escape in Srinagar operation: Police

Srinagar: After a brief exchange of fire, “militants seemingly managed to escape in Noorbagh area of Srinagar even as intense search operation is underway to track them,” police said.
The exchange of fire took place after joint party of J&K Police and Central Reserve Police Force launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Baghwanpora, Noorbagh area, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Safa Kadal.
As soon as the cordon was established, militants opened indiscriminate fire. “A small team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from #terrorists in Noorbagh #Srinagar. Seems terrorists managed to escape after dropping their #weapons 01 pistol & 01 AK 47. However reinforcement of Police & CRPF expanded the cordoned area. #Search going on,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Senior Police officers said that “speculative Cordon and Search Operations” have been intensified in the city areas after the killing of police officer Arshid Ashraf Mir and subsequent grenade attacks in Srinagar. Arshid was shot dead last Sunday in Khanyar area of the city.