Militants seemingly escape in Srinagar operation: Police

Srinagar: After a brief exchange of fire, “militants seemingly managed to escape in Noorbagh area of Srinagar even as intense search operation is underway to track them,” police said.

The exchange of fire took place after joint party of J&K Police and Central Reserve Police Force launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Baghwanpora, Noorbagh area, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Safa Kadal.